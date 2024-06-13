Sprecher Brewing broadens its drink portfolio with investment in 02 Hydration

Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co.
has acquired a minority stake in Columbus, Ohio-based 02 Hydration
, a manufacturer of oxygenated sports drinks and hydration mixes.
Hydration O2 bills itself as the first sports drink produced in recyclable aluminum cans rather than single-use plastic. It is certified 100% carbon neutral, Non-GMO Project Verified, and has only 1 gram of sugar with no artificial additives.
O2 Hydration's chief executive officer Dave Colina
launched the oxygenated sports drink in 2014 with co-founder Dr. Dan Kim
.
“We’re proud of our history as a healthier alternative to big-sugar brands like Gatorade and meme drinks like Prime," said Colina. "We welcome our new partnership with Sprecher, and we can’t wait to introduce O2 to a global audience thirsty for a change.”
In January, Sprecher also acquired
Los Angeles-based energy drink brand Juvee. Over the past three years, the brewery has acquired six other beverage labels, including, last October, the Ooh La Lemin lemonade brand from Melbourne, Florida-based Kona Gold Beverage and, in 2021, a handful of brands from Chicago-based WIT Beverage Co. including the 102-year-old lime soda brand Green River, Black Bear Soda, Olde Brooklyn, WBC Craft Sodas and Caruso’s Italian-Style Craft Sodas.
“This is another exciting step for Sprecher in our overall growth strategy,” said Sharad Chadha
, CEO of Sprecher. “Our January acquisition of Juvee allowed us to enter the energy drink category, and now we’re diversifying even more in the better-for-you sports drink market with this minority stake in O2 Hydration.”
As part of the acquisition, Sprecher will begin producing and distributing O2 Hydration worldwide.
Sprecher sales are up more than 300% since 2020, according to the company, and the brewery now employs more than 160 people.