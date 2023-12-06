South Milwaukee launches business retention and expansion program

The City of South Milwaukee is launching a business retention and expansion program.

According to the city, the program’s goal is to recognize its businesses, connect them with resources, generate data to influence policy making, and work to ensure that South Milwaukee businesses stay and grow in South Milwaukee.

Called the S.M.ALL Business Program, it will officially begin in January.

The program includes celebrating milestone anniversaries for South Milwaukee businesses, the awarding of business retention grants, annual business awards, a monthly business newsletter, regular business surveys, and more.

“The City of South Milwaukee is proud to invest in our local businesses,” said Mayor Jim Shelenske. “By launching the S.M.ALL Business Program, we are taking a significant step towards building a stronger, more resilient economy that benefits our entire community.”

The S.M.ALL Business Program is being completely funded by the Bucyrus Foundation.

South Milwaukee officials say the program is the first business retention and expansion program administered by a city or village in Milwaukee County and one of only a few in the state of Wisconsin.