Sonesta hotel in Brookfield sold for $2.2 million

The Sonesta Select Milwaukee Brookfield hotel, located at 16865 W. Bluemound Road, has been sold for $2.2 million, according to state records. The hotel was sold by Newton, Massachusetts-based Service Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust, to Blue Hotels LLC, which is affiliated with the Comfort Inn hotel in Waukesha. Blue Hotels’ registered agent

The Sonesta Select Milwaukee Brookfield hotel, located at 16865 W. Bluemound Road, has been sold for $2.2 million, according to state records. The hotel was sold by Newton, Massachusetts-based Service Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust, to Blue Hotels LLC, which is affiliated with the Comfort Inn hotel in Waukesha. Blue Hotels' registered agent is Ashish Patel, according to state records. The hotel sits on a 5.8-acre site along the south side of Bluemound Road. The property has an assessed value of $4.3 million, according to county records. Sonesta Select is a brand of Newton, Massachusetts-based Sonesta International Hotels Corp.