SoFresh raises another $3.3 million to help growth into new food markets

Kenosha-based SoFresh, Inc.
has raised another $3.3 million that will be used to support the company as it ventures into new food markets. That’s according to an Aug. 2 SEC filing that shows SoFresh has raised a total of $5.6 million since its founding.
SoFresh manufactures food-saving packaging materials that use natural, plant-derived concentrates to prevent molding. This is done through a film material that can be used in different packaging solutions.
Toby Thomas,
founder, president and CEO, told BizTimes Media in June
the company is working on expanding the number of food products that use its packaging. That includes venturing into the cheese, berry and beef jerky markets.
To help facilitate growth into new food markets, converting equipment at SoFresh's Kenosha facility has been modified, allowing the company to manufacture mold-preventative bags for bread and other bakery items.
SoFresh has also broken into the local market this summer. The company’s packaging is being used to wrap The Good Bread Company’s artisan bread, which can be found at area Kwik Trip locations.