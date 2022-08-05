SoFresh raises another $3.3 million to help growth into new food markets

Kenosha-based SoFresh, Inc. has raised another $3.3 million that will be used to support the company as it ventures into new food markets. That’s according to an Aug. 2 SEC filing that shows SoFresh has…

Want to Read More? We're having a flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes right now for only $5 per month ... over 40% off our normal rate. Become an Insider Now Limited time offer. New subscribers only. Already an Insider? Log In