SoFresh raises another $3.3 million to help growth into new food markets

By
Ashley Smart
-
Toby Thomas and Bill Belias
Toby Thomas and Bill Belias Credit: Lila Aryan
Kenosha-based SoFresh, Inc. has raised another $3.3 million that will be used to support the company as it ventures into new food markets. That’s according to an Aug. 2 SEC filing that shows SoFresh has…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

