Snap-On will sponsor 2025 IndyCar racing weekend at Milwaukee Mile

Kenosha-based tool manufacturer Snap-On Inc. will be the title sponsor for the 2025 IndyCar racing weekend at the Milwaukee Mile at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

To be held from Aug. 23-24, the event will be known as the Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 Weekend. The Sunday, Aug. 24 race will begin at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on Fox.

Snap-On, founded in Milwaukee in 1920, is a longtime auto racing sponsor and has served as a sponsor of the Team Penske IndyCar program since 1981.

“Born in Milwaukee 105 years ago and still proudly producing tools in this city and in factories all across America for the makers and fixers, the working men and women who keep our nation moving forward, we are honored to be the title sponsor of this exciting IndyCar race weekend. Our partnership with IndyCar and with Team Penske runs proud and deep,” said Nick Pinchuk, chairman and chief executive officer of Snap-on. “It’s only fitting to be racing at this historic oval track, working with the extraordinary team at IndyCar, hosting the Snap-on people of work, and celebrating the local Milwaukee community and its renowned Wisconsin State Fair Park. We look forward to an exciting and memorable summer weekend for all.”

The Milwaukee Mile is the oldest continuously operating motor speedway in the world. It was built as a privately owned horse track in 1876 and hosted its first automobile race in 1903.

“We take immense pride in all things Wisconsin. This partnership between two iconic and hardworking brands, Snap-on and the Milwaukee Mile, is a perfect match,” said Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Tradition and innovation are in the DNA of both our organizations and those values will act as our roadmap to success. I’m confident this collaboration will elevate the event – on the track and in our Free Fan Zone.”

In 2024, the NTT IndyCar Series hosted a doubleheader race weekend at the Milwaukee Mile, which was sponsored by West Des Moines, Iows-based supermarket chain Hy-Vee. It was IndyCar’s first race event at the Milwaukee Mile since 2015. IndyCar parent company Penske Entertainment said the 2024 race weekend in Milwaukee attracted 42,000 spectators.