Snap-on to expand its Milwaukee facility

Kenosha-based Snap-on Inc., a manufacturer of tools and software for professional technicians, is planning a 26,000-square-foot expansion at its Milwaukee facility.

The plant, located at 7939 N. Faulkner Road, is currently used to manufacture sockets, extension bars, pliers, and screwdriver blades and bits. Property records show the current facility is 167,354 square feet.

The added space will allow the company to accommodate growth in its hand tool business and expand its product line. The expansion project is scheduled to break ground this fall.

“Construction should be completed early next year allowing greater capacity for jobs and production,” said the company in a statement.

The company did not specify how many more jobs would be added following the expansion and leadership did not immediately respond to further questions Thursday.

Snap-on reported its Tools Group had sales of $520.6 million, up $36.5 million, during the second quarter. Part of the growth in this category was attributed to the introduction of a new Snap-on tool — long-nose slip joint pliers.

“They are manufactured right here in our Milwaukee factory and they are manufactured from special cold-forged allied steel for greater durability and strength. These pliers were launched at the beginning of the past quarter and they have been very well received,” said Nick Pinchuk, chairman and CEO of Snap-on, during the company’s second quarter results call.