Signicast set to open new Milwaukee location in Canal Street Commerce Center

Hartford-based Signicast Corp.,
a manufacturer of precision investment cast components, will open its new Milwaukee location next month. The investment casting facility, named the Milwaukee Finishing Complex, is located at 1241 W. Canal St. within the Canal Street Commerce Center in the Menomonee Valley. Last summer, Signicast announced
that it was establishing a presence in the Menomonee Valley, starting with a temporary location at 1230 W. Bruce St. It said it would later move to a 6,500-square-foot space at the Canal Street Conference Center. But now it says it is moving to a 12,000-square-foot space at that facility. "Our most recent attempt to combat the labor shortage was opening the brand-new finishing complex in downtown (Milwaukee) to be in a more accessible location and proximity to available labor,” said Ted Kraus,
general manager at Signicast’s Brown Deer location. “The expansion to the Menomonee Valley has been a success. The area is thriving with new business, and we are proud to be a part of the continued growth." The new Milwaukee facility, previously the home of Nova Technology International, has already created 60 jobs and 20 more employees are expected to be added by the end of the year. The location will allow Signicast to better support its growing customer base. "Consistent with the continued vision of Signicast, the addition of MFC is critical to serving customers at the highest level. The new location will allow for increased capacity and sustained growth, working in conjunction with our more established Hartford and Brown Deer facilities,” said Marc Riquelme,
president of Signicast. “Expanding to downtown Milwaukee was the obvious choice and best decision for our company, employees, and customers." Signicast’s Brown Deer facility is located at 9000 N. 55th
St. It specializes in aluminum and nickel-based alloys. The Milwaukee Finishing Complex will bring Signicasts’s total number of U.S. locations to 10.