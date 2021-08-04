Rapidly growing Signicast plans to hire up to 90 employees in Menomonee Valley

New facility on Bruce Street being used for finishing operations

By
Alex Zank
-
1230 W. Bruce St. Photo courtesy of Founders 3
1230 W. Bruce St. Photo courtesy of Founders 3
To meet its growing demand from customers, Signicast LLC had to set up shop immediately in the city of Milwaukee. Its operations in the Menomonee Valley, which began just last month, will eventually lead to…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display