Siebert Lutheran Foundation, We Raise Foundation award grant to St. Marcus Lutheran School

St. Marcus Lutheran School recently received a $300,000, three-year grant from Siebert Lutheran Foundation and We Raise Foundation for the school’s “Building Stability and Prosperity for Community Transformation” project.

The funding will create a new staff position at the school and strengthen two existing positions that will provide expanded services to school families that are designed to create stable households and productive learning environments, such as financial literacy classes, financial coaching, homeownership workshops, job networking, peer-to-peer community support and crisis stabilization.

Since 2017, more than 650 individuals have received services through this project in collaboration with community partners such as Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), ACTS Housing, Milwaukee JobsWork, The Joseph Project, and Habitat for Humanity. With the planned opening of its third Harambee Campus in August, St. Marcus will be able to use its three geographically close campuses to serve more than 1,500 students as a platform to support families more broadly.