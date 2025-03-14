SIC-Lazaro shutters Milwaukee facility, sells off assets

Milwaukee-based SIC-Lazaro US Inc. has officially ceased operations at its facility on the city’s north side after filing for receivership earlier this year.

SIC-Lazaro is the American subsidiary of a Spanish company by the same name. The company manufacturers concrete, steel and high-density counterweights used in elevators and heavy equipment.

On Feb. 2, the company voluntarily filed for receivership. SIC-Lazaro has since sold off most of its personal property, according to a motion filed in the case.

- Advertisement -

Last October, SIC-Lazaro hired Founders 3 to sell its industrial crane facility located at 7040, 7130 and 7150 N. Teutonia Ave. The site was listed for $2.6 million.

The company moved into a 130,000-square-foot facility in 2011.

Milwaukee-based Bentley World Packaging Ltd. submitted an offer to purchase the site last November and plans to make “substantial improvements” to the property, according to court documents.

- Advertisement -

Bentley has also hired “almost all of SIC-Lazaro’s employees,” according to court documents. SIC-Lazaro had approximately 35 employees in 2019.

There are two outstanding mortgages for the property: one worth $2 million, owed to Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., and one worth $1.8 million, owed to CIBC Bank.

The remainder of SIC-Lazaro’s personal assets are being sold by Chicago-based PPL Acquisition Group.

- Advertisement -

Representatives with SIC-Lazaro did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.