SHINE Technologies will provide its medical isotope to an Australian biotech company

Janesville-based SHINE Technologies, a manufacturer of medical isotopes, will begin providing one of its flagship products to Sydney, Australia-based Radiopharm Theranostics through a new clinical supply agreement. SHINE will supply Radiopharm with the isotope Lutetium-177.

SHINE first began producing Lutetium-177, also called Lu-177, in April 2021. The company said it saw strong demand for Lu-177 from clinical trial sponsors because of its potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer patients.

Lu-177 will be used by Radiopharm in the development of its clinical pipeline of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical products. Lu-177 is an important isotope utilized in multiple programs across Radiopharm’s portfolio.

“One way or another, nearly everyone has been affected by cancer. SHINE’s efforts in lutetium-177 are all about prolonging the lives of those affected most directly,” said Chris Vessell, general manager of SHINE’s Therapeutics Division. “We are excited that our isotopes will play a critical role in Radiopharm Theranostics’ programs that aim to revolutionize cancer treatment.”

SHINE aims to be the industry’s only vertically integrated producer of Lu-177 in order to provide a reliable and scalable supply, independent of current supply-chain restraints. The company also manufactures Mo-99, an isotope that decays into an imaging agent used in 40,000 diagnostic medical procedures in the U.S. each day.

“Ensuring supply of key isotopes continues to be a priority for our team, allowing us to accelerate our clinical programs unimpeded,” said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and managing director of Radiopharm Theranostics. “Lutetium-177 is required for three of our more advanced assets and this clinical supply agreement with SHINE, an experienced player in nuclear technology, is another important step in de-risking our business plan.”