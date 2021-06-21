SHINE Medical Technologies raises $94.6 million

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Tracy Radel, SHINE’s vice president of engineering, conducts a tour of the company’s medical isotope production facility in Janesville, with Greg Piefer, chief executive officer, at right.
Tracy Radel, SHINE’s vice president of engineering, conducts a tour of the company’s medical isotope production facility in Janesville, with Greg Piefer, chief executive officer, at right.
The parent company of medical isotope manufacturer SHINE Medical Technologies raised $94.6 million, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Illuminated Holdings Inc., the parent company of Shine, also raised…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display