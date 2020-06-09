Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Shelly Basso is a true pioneer and leader for women-owned new home construction businesses, said Kathy Raab, executive director of the Metropolitan Builders Association.

Basso has nearly three decades of experience in the industry, serving as president of Pewaukee-based Aspen Homes, Inc. She has been an active member of the Metropolitan Builders Association, the Wisconsin Builders Association, and the National Association of Home Builders since 1995.

Basso is a licensed general contractor in the state of Wisconsin, a licensed real estate salesperson and broker as well as a certified Focus on Energy and Wisconsin Green Built Home Builder. She actively participates in the MBA Parade of Homes and has won many awards for design and interior decor.

“She is well-respected, strong, dedicated and understanding of her role as a mentor,” said Raab.

Basso has served on the Metropolitan Builders Association board of directors for the past four years and is currently its president, just the third woman to serve in that role in the organization’s 75-year history. During that time, she has been instrumental in forming a Professional Women In Building chapter for the National Association of Home Builders and developing a Career Day for high school students that has grown to nearly 700 students in just three years, Raab said.