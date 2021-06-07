Shake Shack plans second area restaurant, near The Corners of Brookfield

Proposal up for town committee hearing this week

Shake Shack‘s second Milwaukee-area restaurant is planned for a site near The Corners of Brookfield, in the town of Brookfield.

It would be at 585 N. Barker Road, at the site of a former Perkins restaurant. The shuttered building was sold in October.

The site is cater-cornered from The Corners, an expanding mixed-use development southeast of West Bluemound and North Barker roads.

The proposal is slated for review by the town’s Architectural Control Committee on Wednesday evening, according to an agenda notice. The committee will consider whether to give the project a preliminary approval.

The applicant is Hunter Development Group, which helps private and corporate sector clients with development consulting, permitting and tenant coordination.

Shake Shack did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It refers to itself as a modern-day “roadside” burger stand, serving burgers, hot dogs, fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. Its only other local restaurant is in the Historic Third Ward, which opened in late 2017.

A lot of attention is being paid to this specific part of the metro area, known as Goerke’s Corners.

Around this intersection is The Corners, is a 750,000-square-foot development that consists of retail, restaurants, entertainment and apartments. Its planned next phase, known as the West End, will include a 140-room hotel.

The Corners separates itself with several high-end retailers as tenants that aren’t located anywhere else in the metro area, such as Von Maur.

In addition, apartment developer Wimmer Communities, of Hales Corners, purchased properties across Bluemound Road from The Corners.