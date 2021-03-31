The Corners of Brookfield announces westward expansion, 140-room hotel

New Tribute Portfolio hotel just one part of next development phase

The Corners of Brookfield is growing its footprint westward as the next phase of the mixed-use project in the town of Brookfield.

United Kingdom-based IM Properties, one of The Corners’ developers, announced today it has acquired 4.25 acres of land southeast of Bluemound and Barker Roads. It is partnering with Marriott International to develop a 140-room hotel west of Lord Street at the site.

The full-service Tribute Portfolio hotel is expected to open by summer 2024.

It is just one part of the next development phase, which The Corners is calling the West End. The Corners developers said they have a “clear vision” for what they want to do there, though they didn’t share details of other coming projects.

“This will be a one-of-a-kind hotel which aligns perfectly with our carefully curated tenant mix and will be a pivotal hub of the community,” Robert Gould, head of IM Properties’ U.S. division and chief executive of Brookfield Corners LLC, said in a statement. “We are working with branding consultants to create something truly unique and relevant to the community and our customer base.”

Demolition of the existing buildings on the expansion site should begin before the end of April. In the meantime, IM is devoting the site to local first responders for training purposes.

The Tribute Portfolio family of hotels are independent hotels characterized by “captivating design” and a desire to create vibrant social scenes, according to a news release.

The land that makes up the West End includes a former La Quinta Inn hotel, former KFC and former Jose’s Blue Sombrero restaurant.

It became clear something was brewing at The Corners once IM Properties began acquiring the parcels earlier this year. BizTimes reported its acquisition of the hotel property and KFC property in early February. Jose’s Blue Sombrero closed permanently following a fire in January.

“More than 200,000 vehicles pass this project each day, and assembling this land allows us to plan a more integrated, functional and sustainable mix of uses centered on The Corners,” Gould said. “We have been looking at assembling the land to our west for some time as part of our strategy to further develop The Corners as a regional jewel and landmark.”

“Having the opportunity to work with a company that has the commitment, vision, integrity, long-term outlook and financial strength of IM Properties has been very rewarding for the Town’s strategy of regenerating this important commercial corridor,” Tom Hagie, town of Brookfield administrator, said in a statement.

The Corners is a 750,000-square-foot development southeast of West Bluemound and North Barker roads, in the town of Brookfield. It consists of retail, restaurants, entertainment and apartments.

IM Properties, along with Bradford Real Estate Cos., took over The Corners project in 2015 under a joint venture called Brookfield Corners LLC. The Corners opened in 2017.