Several Milwaukee-area business leaders appointed to Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and AI

It’s been over two months since Gov. Tony Evers announced the creation of the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence and we now know which Wisconsin leaders have been appointed to serve as part of the group. The task force, made up of 30 business, education and industry leaders, will create an advisory action plan that identifies AI’s current impact in Wisconsin and then make predictions on AI’s implications for the near term and future. The action plan will also identify how AI’s workforce impacts may affect Wisconsin’s key industries, occupations, and foundational skillsets, explore initiatives to advance equity and economic opportunity in the face of these changes, and based on the impacts identified, recommend solutions related to workforce development and educational systems. The Milwaukee-area members of the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and AI include Nadiyah Johnson , CEO of the Milky Way Tech Hub; Israel Squires , managing partner at Milwaukee-based Midpoint Ventures; Kaushal Chari , dean of UW-Milwaukee’s Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business; and Jeffrey Morin , president of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. “AI is changing how we work and the needs of employers and workers, and we must continue to adapt in order to ensure our workforce, our economy, and our state are prepared for the 21st century,” said Evers in a statement. “These task force members represent a range of fields that are a critical part of the important work we have to do to better understand and prepare for AI, and I am confident that with their insights and expertise we can work to identify the impacts of AI on various sectors and explore best practices that will help us plan for the future.” Additional task force members include:Members of the task force serve on one of three subcommittees: Industries, Occupations and Skills; Equity and Economic Opportunity; and Workforce Development and Educational Solutions.