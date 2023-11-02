Several Milwaukee-area business leaders appointed to Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and AI

It’s been over two months since Gov. Tony Evers announced the creation
of the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence
and we now know which Wisconsin leaders have been appointed to serve as part of the group.
The task force, made up of 30 business, education and industry leaders, will create an advisory action plan that identifies AI’s current impact in Wisconsin and then make predictions on AI’s implications for the near term and future.
The action plan will also identify how AI’s workforce impacts may affect Wisconsin’s key industries, occupations, and foundational skillsets, explore initiatives to advance equity and economic opportunity in the face of these changes, and based on the impacts identified, recommend solutions related to workforce development and educational systems.
The Milwaukee-area members of the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and AI include Nadiyah Johnson
, CEO of the Milky Way Tech Hub; Israel Squires
, managing partner at Milwaukee-based Midpoint Ventures; Kaushal Chari
, dean of UW-Milwaukee’s Sheldon B. Lubar College of Business; and Jeffrey Morin
, president of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.
“AI is changing how we work and the needs of employers and workers, and we must continue to adapt in order to ensure our workforce, our economy, and our state are prepared for the 21st century,” said Evers in a statement. “These task force members represent a range of fields that are a critical part of the important work we have to do to better understand and prepare for AI, and I am confident that with their insights and expertise we can work to identify the impacts of AI on various sectors and explore best practices that will help us plan for the future.”
Additional task force members include:
-
Amy Pechacek, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development
-
Kathy Blumenfeld, secretary of the Department of Administration
-
Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
-
Jill Underly, state superintendent, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
-
Jay Rothman, president, UW System
-
Morna Foy, president, Wisconsin Technical College System
-
Troy Streckenbach, county executive of Brown County
-
Trina Zanow, chief IT officer, Department of Administration
-
Charles Lee Isbell Jr., provost, UW-Madison
-
Greg Cisewski, dean, School of Agricultural Sciences, Utilities & Transportation, Northcentral Technical College
-
Gholamreza Dehnavi, department chair, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, UW-Platteville
-
Xuedong (David) Ding, associate dean for the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management, director of the School of Engineering, UW-Stout
-
Stephanie Bloomingdale, president, Wisconsin State AFL-CIO
-
Jack Salzwedel, board chair, American Family Mutual Insurance Company
-
Jeff Yabuki, chairman, Motive Partners
-
Karl Reichenberger, chief intellectual property and information technology counsel, Johnson Controls
-
Mark Tyler, chairman, OEM Fabricators Inc.
-
Ann Franz, executive director, NEW Manufacturing Alliance
-
Levi Felling, chief technology officer, Elite EXTRA
-
Jeri Koester, chief information and digital officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System
-
Chris Hein, director of customer engineering, Google Public Sector
-
Keyanna Conner, managing director, Deloitte Consulting
-
Tim Fiocchi, senior director of governmental affairs, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation
-
Dave Mickelson, member of Wisconsin Farmers Union
-
Brian Foster, chief operating officer, Jeff Foster Trucking Inc.
-
Tyler Clark, U.S. government affairs industry director, Microsoft
Members of the task force serve on one of three subcommittees: Industries, Occupations and Skills; Equity and Economic Opportunity; and Workforce Development and Educational Solutions.