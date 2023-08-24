Evers creates state task force on workforce and artificial intelligence

Wisconsin now has a task force dedicated to examining how artificial intelligence is impacting the state’s labor market. Gov. Tony Evers officially created the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence earlier this week via an executive order.

The task force will create an advisory action plan that identifies AI’s current impact in Wisconsin and then make predictions on AI’s implications for the near term and future.

The action plan will also identify how AI’s workforce impacts may affect Wisconsin’s key industries, occupations, and foundational skillsets, explore initiatives to advance equity and economic opportunity in the face of these changes, and based on the impacts identified, recommend solutions related to workforce development and educational systems.

“Wisconsin is ready to pursue and advance solutions that will ensure the state can take on the workforce challenges that may come with a transformative technology like artificial intelligence and embrace a future where all Wisconsinites, including workers, employers, and job seekers, benefit from a dynamic, growing economy that increases efficiency with the adoption of new technology,” said Evers in a statement. “Establishing this task force will be critical in understanding, adapting to, and capitalizing on the transformations AI will bring, ensuring Wisconsin’s workforce and industries remain steady, stable, and robust in the face of technological advancement.”

AI systems being produced today can learn from data without being explicitly programmed, create new content, predict future outcomes, and have the potential to reshape entire labor markets.

The Governor’s Task Force on Workforce and Artificial Intelligence will establish best practices for the implementation and utilization of AI technologies and identifying potential impacts of AI across industries, occupations and skillsets.

Representatives from the University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College Systems will be appointed as members to the task force.