Seven startups to participate in TitletownTech Startup Draft

Seven startups from across the country will compete for a $1 million grand prize as part of TitletownTech’s forthcoming startup draft.

Announced last month, the TitletownTech Startup Draft will happen in conjunction with the NFL Draft to be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on April 24-26.

On April 24, a live draft day will be broadcast. One winner will take home a $1 million prize along with $350,000 in credits from Microsoft to access the company’s tech resources, including access to Azure.

Finalists, selected from nearly a thousand applications across nearly all 50 states, are all early-stage companies in sectors aligned with TitletownTech’s strengths.

Finalists for the event include:

Ubicept (Madison, Wisconsin/Cambridge, Massachusetts): Ubicept unlocks high-performance camera-based perception in all lighting conditions for robotics, mobility, and security applications.

SpaceRake (Cambridge, Massachusetts): SpaceRake builds miniaturized laser communication systems designed for satellites, drones, and other critical small systems.

Shelfmark (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania): Shelfmark provides AI-powered visual inspection for middle-market manufacturers, enabling fast deployment with minimal training data.

Devii (Fargo, North Dakota): Devii offers a low-code platform that rapidly generates APIs and streamlines enterprise data integration.

CubeNexus (Chicago): CubeNexus transforms complex sensor and spatial data into AI-ready structures by embedding time and 3D location directly into the data.

Avant Genomics (Charlottesville, Virginia): Avant Genomics streamlines liquid biopsy sample preparation through an automated microfluidics platform.

Ateios Systems (Newberry, Indiana): Ateios Systems has developed a chemistry-agnostic platform for manufacturing battery electrodes without toxic solvents or forever chemicals.

“We’re excited to welcome this group of talented founders to Green Bay,” said Craig Dickman, managing partner at TitletownTech. “This is a community that shows up for its team, its businesses, and now, for the next generation of innovators. The combine gives founders a chance to experience the strength of the TitletownTech ecosystem and the collaborative spirit that defines how we do business here.”

Each company will be featured in the TitletownTech Startup Draft broadcast on April 24, streamed across LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.