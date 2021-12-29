Seven Seas building in Delafield sold to new owners for $4.5 million

The former Seven Seas building in Delafield has been sold to a group that's proposing to reopen it as a restaurant and banquet hall. According to state records, the 3.9-acre property at 1807 Nagawicka Road…

The former Seven Seas building in Delafield has been sold to a group that's proposing to reopen it as a restaurant and banquet hall. According to state records, the 3.9-acre property at 1807 Nagawicka Road went for $4.5 million. The seller was an investors group called Marati LLC, which is registered to the Weissgerber family. The Weissgerbers operated Seven Seas from 1981 until it closed last year. The buyer was Walkers Point Property LLC, an affiliate of a new ownership group that wants to reopen the restaurant. The ownership group is led by David Herro and Jay Franke. They intend to open it as a restaurant, private event space and private members club, according to application records filed previously with the city. The operation would have 18 full-time and 52 part-time workers. Milwaukee-based Saz's Hospitality Group will operate the place. Members of the Delafield Plan Commission earlier this month approved a plan of operation for the restaurant, according to the meeting minutes . The restaurant would operate under a new name, and would reopen sometime in 2023. The building totals about 27,000 square feet, and will have about 209 parking spaces. There will be outdoor seating during daylight hours. Seven Seas had additional parking across the street, but the new restaurant will not use that lot. It has more than the required amount of parking without it, according to the meeting minutes. Herro, Franke and Saz's also partnered in opening The George events venue in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. Seven Seas was known for years for its seafood, extensive wine list and lakeside location. It closed at the end of 2020. However, it opened for four hours on Oct. 31, serving approximately 80 customers. The new restaurant will need at least some activity by October next year to maintain the existing conditional use permit to operate the building as a restaurant. However, it won't fully open until the following year, "given the care and effort needed," the minutes state. "We have a rare and incredible opportunity to reinvigorate the storied Seven Seas property to its earlier grandeur as a memorable gathering place," the new owners wrote in application records. "Our goal is to connect this important structure with the past while incorporating modern amenities in the name of function and aesthetic."