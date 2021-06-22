New Walker’s Point events venue now open

Want to Read More?
Saz’s Hospitality Group has expanded its catering footprint to a new events venue that recently opened in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood. Located inside the newly renovated historic National Block Building at 429 W. National Ave., the venue includes two spaces: The George ballroom and the lower-level Madcap Lounge. The approximately $4 million National Block Building redevelopment project had been in the works since 2016, when the once-condemned warehouse was purchased by its current ownership group, National Block LLC. The 19th-century building includes 12 upper-level apartment units. The George and Madcap Lounge was designed by Jay Franke, who owns the building with David Herro, and Michael and Vicky Morrison. Construction wrapped up in May 2020, but the venue didn't officially open until April of this year. The venue's first wedding is set to take place July 10. The George Ballroom is named after George Walker, who founded the surrounding neighborhood, and it can accommodate events of up to 200 people. The space includes floor-to-ceiling windows and "19th century architectural elements embellished with modern finery," according to a news release. Bookings include use of the Celebration Suite -- a 20-person private dressing room. Madcap Lounge can fit up to 175 people. Inspired by a London club, the downstairs venue includes a few different spaces, each with its own design and atmosphere.Saz's is the exclusive caterer for both event spaces, which can be booked separately or together. Each is equipped with a kitchen and full-service bar. "We believe in providing the finest experience when it comes to food and hospitality," said Joe Brueggemann, chief operating officer at Saz’s Hospitality Group. "When we work with our guests to bring their vision to life, we understand what role our teams play in creating a sensational experience for our guests. Memorable times are our specialty; we want our guests to create memories that they will look back on for years to come."
"I’m proud to be a part of the preservation of a wonderful building which, by its presence, offers a poignant reminder of what the Walker’s Point neighborhood once was and, through its modernization, reflects what the neighborhood has become," said Herro.
In addition to The George, Saz’s Catering is the exclusive caterer at Jan Serr Studio, South Second, Western Lakes Golf Club, the Summerfest grounds, and the Marcus Center for the Performing arts. The business is also a preferred catering partner at more than 50 venue locations in southeastern Wisconsin.
