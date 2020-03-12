Service sectors help Wisconsin add 5,200 jobs in January

Gains in service sector industries helped Wisconsin add 5,200 private sector jobs in January, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Workforce Development.

The professional and business service sector added 1,600 jobs while retail trade added 2,300 positions to lead the state’s upward trend.

The manufacturing sector, meanwhile, lost an estimated 1,100 jobs as a gain of 1,600 positions in durable goods industries was offset by the loss of 2,700 nondurable goods jobs.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.5% and the labor force participation stayed at 66.9%.

Compared to January 2019, however, those two measures showed a decline in Wisconsin labor market. Last year, the unemployment rate was at 3.1% and labor force participation was higher at 67.2%.

January’s job gains also accounted for all of the 5,700 jobs Wisconsin added in the last 12 months.