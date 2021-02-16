Sentinel Building in downtown Milwaukee sold for $2.1 million

The Sentinel Building in downtown Milwaukee has again changed hands, with the recent sale to a local investors group for $2.1 million.
According to state records, the building, located at 225 E. Mason St., was recently acquired by Milwaukee-based Mason St Ventures LLC. The group is registered to Adam Gollatz.
It was sold by Sentinel Suites LLC, which lists an address in Grayslake, Illinois. It is registered to Doug Young.
The building has an assessed value of $1.58 million, according to city records. It totals 31,848 square feet.
Sentinel Suites bought the 10-story historic office building in 2018
for $1.5 million.
The site originally featured a three-story building occupied by The Milwaukee Sentinel newspaper beginning in 1864. As the newspaper grew in circulation, the current 10-story Sentinel Building was constructed to replace the smaller building in 1893. The newspaper continued to operate at the building until 1930.