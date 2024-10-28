Self storage facility on Port Washington Road in Mequon sold for $16.4 million

A 702-unit self storage facility at 10448 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon was sold recently for $16.4 million, according to state records. The facility was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Blue Ribbon Management LLC, which purchased it in 2021 for $3.35 million. At that time it was a vacant, 64,430-square-foot industrial flex building.

A 702-unit self storage facility at 10448 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon was sold recently for $16.4 million, according to state records. The facility was sold by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based, which purchased it in 2021 for $3.35 million. At that time it was a vacant, 64,430-square-foot industrial flex building. Blue Ribbon Management then expanded and redeveloped the building into a 122,626-square-foot self storage facility and hired Williamsville, New York-based Life Storage Inc. to manage it. The facility was named Life Storage Mequon and opened in 2022. Life Storage was acquired by Salt Lake City, Utah-based ExtraSpace Storage in 2023. An affiliate of ExtraSpace Storage recently purchased the Mequon self storage facility from Blue Ribbon Management.