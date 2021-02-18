See the Wisconsin companies that made Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s best employers

Forbes magazine recently unveiled its lists of America’s “Best Employers” for 2021. Several Wisconsin companies made the lists.

Here are the Wisconsin companies that made Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers List for 2021 (ranking in parentheses):

S.C. Johnson (166)

Great Wolf Resorts (208)

Spectrum Brands (226)

Harley-Davidson (230)

Johnson Controls (259)

Kohler (294)

Snap-On (302)

Northwestern Mutual (368)

Ashley Furniture (375)

Schneider National (377)

A.O. Smith (447)

Here are the Wisconsin companies that made Forbes’ America’s Best Mid-Size Employers List for 2021 (ranking in parentheses):