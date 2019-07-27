See photos of NorthSouth Club, Milwaukee’s newest activity-themed bar

Milwaukee’s newest activity-themed bar, NorthSouth Club, officially opens its doors today in Walker’s Point.

The concept has taken over a 12,000-square-foot former warehouse space, located at 230 E. Pittsburgh Ave., with seven floor shuffleboard courts and 16 axe-throwing lanes. It shares the building with adjacent bar and restaurant Merriment Social.

Groups of two or more people can now reserve 90-minute blocks of either shuffleboard or axe-throwing, or both games as part of the “NorthSouth Experience” package. Reservations can be made online or by phone, depending on the size of the group. Walk-ins are also welcome, but those groups play for 60 minutes rather than 90.

It’s the fourth concept for its Milwaukee-based operator Bars and Recreation Inc., which also owns axe-throwing bar AXE MKE, mini-golf bar Nine Below and painting bar Splash Studio, all located on Milwaukee’s East Side.

NorthSouth Club is divided into two themes, hence its name. Axe-throwing lanes are located in the northern portion of the space, which is decorated with nods to “rugged northern tundra of flannel and beer.” Shuffleboard courts take up its southern portion, designed to echo the “southern shores of flip flops and umbrella drinks.”

The space includes a centrally located full service bar with a selection of Milwaukee- and- Wisconsin-made beer and spirits. Also available for order is a variety of bar-style snacks including popcorn, nachos, s’mores and beef jerky.

It has a total capacity of 299 people, and up to 185 people can play games at one time, said Erin Hochevar, marketing director at Bars & Recreation Inc. Portions of NorthSouth or the entire venue can also be rented for private events.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 11 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will be open for private events on Monday and Tuesday, according to its website.

Starting July 27, NorthSouth Club will have a week-long soft opening ahead of its grand opening event on Aug. 3.