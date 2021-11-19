See photos of Milwaukee-area executives speed-eating donuts

Several Milwaukee executives and community leaders participated in a speed donut-eating competition this week to raise funds for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

Milwaukee agency Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing hosted its fifth annual “Donut Smackdown” contest over a few days this week, which drew the likes of Jim Kanter, chief commercial officer of Central Standard Craft Distillery and returning smackdown champion; Dan Jessup, managing director of JLL Milwaukee; and Gaulien “Gee” Smith, owner of Gee’s Clippers.

Each of the 17 participants were challenged to eat six donuts as quickly as they can and will now make appeals to their networks for donations to United Way with the goal of raising $50,000 this year.

Last year, the event had 11 participants and raised more than $25,000 for United Way.

Winners will be announced in two categories: speed-eating and fundraising. The virtual challenge will be streamed Dec. 7 on Facebook Live.

Participants include:

Alice Ambrowiak, investment analyst at Baird

Bob Coletti, owner, Express Employment Professionals

David Caruso, president and creative director, Dynamic Events

Mark Cyganiak, president, ServiceMaster Recovery Services

Nick Hepner, senior associate, brokerage, JLL

Karen Hung, founder and CEO, Silver Rock Consulting

Dan Jessup, executive vice president, JLL

Jim Kanter, chief commercial officer, The Central Standard Craft Distillery

Ann Lebiecki, realtor, Shorewest

Alissa Peeters, assistant vice president, Tri City National Bank

Dr. Miranda Peter, owner, High Point Dentistry

Skip Robinson, vice president of camp and club operations, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Kate Schlesinger, solutions advisor, Wisconsin School of Business Center for Professional & Executive Development

Gaulien “Gee” Smith, owner of Gee’s Clippers

Simmi Urbanek, director of marketing, Greenfire Management Services, LLC

Joe Zizzo, Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing and 3x “Donut Smackdown” Champion

All photos courtesy of Zizzo Group.