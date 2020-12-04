See Milwaukee execs compete in ‘Donut Smackdown’ for United Way

Milwaukee marketing agency Zizzo Group recently hosted its fourth annual Donut Smackdown contest as part of its fundraising efforts for the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County’s annual campaign.

1 of 14

Several Milwaukee executives – including Jim Kanter of Central Standard Craft Distillery, Brian Lammi of Lammi Sports Management, Kathy Thornton-Bias of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, and Peggy Williams-Smith of VISIT Milwaukee – participated in the speed donut-eating competition, hosted at the Ivy House in Milwaukee. In addition to eating donuts, each of the executives have tapped into their networks to raise funds for United Way, with a combined goal of more than $11,000.

The results of the competition will be revealed during a virtual event on Dec. 10 from 3-3:30 p.m.