See photos of Miller Park’s Restaurant To Be Named Later

The Milwaukee Brewers will open its new year-round restaurant at Miller Park on Friday, March 6.

Restaurant To Be Named Later, which was first announced in October with a comedic video featuring Brewers legend Bob Uecker, replaces longtime tenant Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill in the left-field corner of the stadium.

The 10,540-square-foot space has been under renovation since December. Ahead of the restaurant’s grand opening later this week, members of the media got a sneak peek of the updated space and items on the menu.

For the Brewers franchise, taking over the restaurant is a branding opportunity as well as an effort to integrate it into the fan experience, said Teddy Werner, senior vice president of brand experience

Fans on game days will now be able bring beverages in and out of the restaurant, which was not possible at the previous establishment.

“It’s one in the same,” Werner said.

Diners can expect higher quality food and a new Wisconsin-inspired menu, designed by executive chef Adam Miller to appeal to both game-day fans and everyday foodies.

“We truly feel like this can operate as an excellent food destination 365 days a year,” he said.

Ultimately, the new-and-improved concept will draw foot traffic whether the Brewers win or lose.

A variety of ticket packages are available for game days, including outdoor seating on the Home Run Porch and Bullpen Porch as well as indoor seating along the windows overlooking left field.

Restaurant To Be Named Later is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Brewers are running a variety of promotions March 6 to 8 to celebrate the concept’s opening week. The first 100 diners on March 6 will receive 10 percent off their bill all season long, on non-event days as the restaurant’s “Founding Members.

The restaurant will also offer half-priced apps and $2 off all drafts during the Brewers Spring Training games on March 6 and March 8.