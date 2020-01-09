See photos: Novel Coworking space set to open downtown on Milwaukee Street

National coworking space operator Novel Coworking will open its new coworking space at 790 N. Milwaukee St. on Thursday, Jan. 16.

An affiliate of Novel paid $3.2 million for the six-story building, which it purchased from Kennedy II Associates LP, according to state real estate records.

Novel renovated the space with infrastructure improvements, custom suites and also leases all six floors of the building in a mix of private offices and coworking memberships. The company’s SmartSuites have both private offices and collaborative spaces retrofitted with tech upgrades like an Alexa-enabled sound system and a biometric keypad entry system.

At its coworking spaces, Novel provides members with 24/7 building access, direct fiber internet, an espresso bar, local beer on tap and community events. Targeted to entrepreneurs and small businesses, its memberships range from $129 to $225 per employee per month.

Based in Chicago, Novel has 32 coworking locations around the country. The Milwaukee Coworking spot, near Cathedral square, is the company’s second Wisconsin location. It has a Madison office at 345 W. Washington Ave. that opened recently.

The new coworking space adds to the flurry of local and national coworking operators expanding in southeastern Wisconsin.