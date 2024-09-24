Subscribe
Around Town Galleries

See photos: MSI Data’s Service Pro User Conference

By BizTimes Staff
Total Energy Systems leadership with MSI Data CEO Geoff Surkamer (center) and VP of sales and marketing Andrew Knox (far right).
Milwaukee-based MSI Data recently hosted its second-annual Service Pro User Conference at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The two-day event, which aimed to provide attendees “with cutting edge industry insights to better help them in their businesses,” included keynote speakers, breakout sessions, real-life customer use-cases and networking opportunities.

Among the speakers was Christopher Stiles, managing partner of Total Energy Systems and Green Bay Packers board member, who joined MSI Data CEO Geoff Surkamer on stage for a fireside chat. In addition, Milan McGraw, a deep learning engineer at Amazon Web Services, presented on Generative AI to a crowd of 100-plus.

