See photos from SHARP Literacy’s annual Novel Event

SHARP Literacy‘s annual “Novel Event” on Monday raised approximately $300,000 to support the nonprofit’s programing, which serves 8,600 students in 36 urban schools in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine counties.

Now in its 20th year, the event featured former Green Bay Packer Jordy Nelson, who spoke to a crowd of 400 attendees about the importance of early education. The event was held at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

Mike Mahoney, SHARP board member and civic volunteer was recognized with the Literacy Champion Award; Rockwell Automation Inc. received the EDGE Award. Kate and Dan Meyer, owners of BizTimes Media, and Julie and Mark Steinhafel of Steinhafels Inc. were event co-chairs.