Second penthouse apartment at The Couture has been leased

The second penthouse apartment unit at The Couture
, which has a monthly rent of $11,585, has been leased, according to project developer Rick Barrett
, chief executive officer of Barrett Lo Visionary Development
.
The Couture is the 46-story luxury apartment tower that is being built at 909 E. Michigan St. near the downtown Milwaukee lakefront. The building will have 322 apartments. Residents of the lower 30 floors are expected to move in starting April 1. The entire construction project is expected to be complete by the end of July.
Barrett Lo made the apartments in The Couture available for lease earlier this month
.
The building has two penthouse units, one on the south side of the building and one on the north side occupying the 45th and 46th floors. Both of the penthouses are two-story units and each is about 2,350 square feet in size with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and outdoor terraces with about 350 square feet of space.
Earlier this week
, Barrett said the most expensive apartment in the building with a monthly rent of $11,650, the southern-facing penthouse unit, had been leased.
On Friday, he said the other penthouse apartment, the northern-facing unit, had also been leased.
He declined to name the tenants.
According to the 3D search tool on The Couture's website, both units on the building's 44th floor are also leased, as are both of the building's units on the 41st floor.
One unit is available on the 43rd floor and two are available on the 42nd floor. Those are three-bedroom apartments, each with between 1,680 and 1,732 square feet of space and rents between $8,070 and $8,570.
Barrett and The Couture's building manager, Megan Jones
of Willow Bridge Property Company
, said interest in leasing the apartments has been significant, especially since tours of model units were provided for the news media
this week.
"We received 50 inquiries today (Friday) just during business hours alone," Jones said. "We are super excited about the progress and we are scheduling tours. We're having to schedule group tours at this point because we have so much interest."
Using the 3D search tool on The Couture's website, it appears about 22 of the units at The Couture have been leased so far.
[caption id="attachment_583867" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Construction continues for The Couture in downtown Milwaukee.[/caption]