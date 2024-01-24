Most expensive apartment at The Couture has already been leased

By
-
Rendering of the southeast side of the top of The Couture, including the exterior of the south-facing penthouse unit.

Less than two weeks after apartments at The Couture were made available for lease, the most expensive unit in the 46-story tower being built at the downtown Milwaukee lakefront has been leased, according to project developer Rick Barrett, chief executive officer of Barrett Lo Visionary Development. The Couture has two penthouses, each occupying the top

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display