Most expensive apartment at The Couture has already been leased

Less than two weeks after apartments at The Couture
were made available for lease
, the most expensive unit in the 46-story tower being built at the downtown Milwaukee lakefront has been leased, according to project developer Rick Barrett
, chief executive officer of Barrett Lo Visionary Development
.
The Couture has two penthouses, each occupying the top two floors of the building, one on the south side of the building and one on the north side. Each is about 2,350 square feet in size with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and outdoor terraces with about 350 square feet of space. Rent for the north-facing penthouse is priced at $11,585 a month, and the slightly larger south-facing one is at $11,650 a month.
The south-facing penthouse unit at The Couture has been leased, Barrett said Tuesday. He declined to name the tenant.
“(The penthouse tenant) has had great interest in this building for a long time,” Barrett said.
A potential tenant for the other penthouse unit at The Couture is expected to tour the building on Wednesday, Barrett said.
Initial interest in the building’s apartments has been strong since the units became available for lease earlier this month, he said.
“There’s been a lot of activity, a lot of interest,” Barrett said. “It’s a difficult time in Wisconsin. It’s been cold. But we have had tremendous interest in tour after tour. It’s been great. I’m excited.”
Barrett said Tuesday that 30 or 40 apartments in the building, which has 322 units, have been reserved. A review of the 3D unit search tool on The Couture’s website shows about 20 units that are not available. The apartments in the building, which range from 576 to 2,350 square feet in size, are being marketed by Dallas-based Willow Bridge Property Company
.
“Willow Bridge is booking multiple showings per day,” said Anna Willkomm, a spokesperson for Barrett Lo Visionary Development. “The number of leased units fluctuates daily.”
A few model units in the building are available for tours. Residents in the building’s lower 30 floors are expected to be able to move in during April.
Construction for the entire project is expected to be complete by the end of July, Barrett said.
[caption id="attachment_582911" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Rendering of The Couture.[/caption]