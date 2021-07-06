Scottish Rite Masonic Center property in downtown Milwaukee transferred to new owners to avoid foreclosure

Former owner was pursuing apartment conversion

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo: LoopNet
The Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center in downtown Milwaukee. Photo: LoopNet
The Humphrey Scottish Rite Masonic Center in downtown Milwaukee has new owners, in a move that avoided foreclosure on the property. According to state records, an affiliate of Madison-based investor Ascendant Holdings LLC sold the Masonic…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display