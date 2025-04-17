Log In
Sports & Entertainment

Schedule unveiled for Milwaukee Bucks playoff series vs. Indiana Pacers

Andrew Weiland
Fiserv Forum
Learn more about:
Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play home playoff games at Fiserv Forum on Friday, April 25, and Sunday, April 27, and if necessary, on Friday, May 2.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Bucks first round playoff series vs. the Indiana Pacers:

  • Game 1: Saturday, April 19, 12 p.m. at Indiana, ESPN, FanDuel Wisconsin
  • Game 2: Tuesday, April 22, 6 p.m., at Indiana, NBA TV, FanDuel Wisconsin
  • Game 3: Friday, April 25, 7 p.m., in Milwaukee, NBA TV, FanDuel Wisconsin
  • Game 4: Sunday, April 27, 8:30 p.m., in Milwaukee, TNT, FanDuel Wisconsin
  • Game 5: (If necessary) Tuesday, April 29, at Indiana, time and broadcast TBD
  • Game 6: (If necessary) Friday, May 2, in Milwaukee, time and broadcast TBD
  • Game 7: (If necessary) Sunday, May 4, at Indiana, time and broadcast TBD

