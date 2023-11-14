SC Johnson unveils Scrubbing Bubbles bottles made from recycled plastic Bucks games

Racine-based SC Johnson today unveiled special edition Scrubbing Bubbles bottles made from recycled plastic, including plastic from cups and clear bottles recycled by fans at Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.

The Scrubbing Bubbles bottles are available at 12 Wisconsin Meijer stores through the end of January.

The Milwaukee Bucks and SC Johnson upcycled more than 20 tons of clear plastic bottles and cups during the 2022-23 NBA season, according to SC Johnson.

“Plastic waste pollution is a big problem facing our communities,” said Matt Pazaras, chief business development and strategy officer for the Milwaukee Bucks. “That’s why, alongside SC Johnson, we have committed to preventing plastic waste from ending up in landfills and our waterways. SC Johnson is our trusted open-source partner, who co-developed the PET cups we use at Fiserv Forum and in Deer District. These cups are 100% recycled and turned into Scrubbing Bubbles Bottles. In our partnership with SC Johnson, we are committed to closing the loop on plastic waste and continuing to ensure we have a cleaner and more sustainable environment.”

SC Johnson has a similar partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers.