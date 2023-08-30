SC Johnson to unveil Scrubbing Bubbles bottles made from recycled plastic cups from Brewers games

Racine-based SC Johnson this week will unveil a special edition bottle of its Scrubbing Bubbles product that contains recycled plastic from cups collected from Milwaukee Brewers games at American Family Field.

An unveiling ceremony is planned for Thursday at the Meijer store in Greenfield and will feature Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames.

The special edition Scrubbing Bubbles bottles, which are also recyclable, will be available at 12 Wisconsin Meijer stores through October.

SC Johnson says the Brewers are the first U.S. professional sports team to link a waste stream to a specific product.

About 700,000 plastic cups are used annually at American Family Field. Since 2021, fans attending Brewer games have been able to dispose of SC Johnson branded plastic cups into specially marked recycling receptacles at the stadium.

“Our partnership with SC Johnson takes recycling to a new level,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president – business operations. “Today, we are seeing the results come to fruition. Fans are using the plastic cups at American Family Field and disposing of them into specially marked bins around the ballpark. From there, SC Johnson collects the cups, which have now been manufactured into Scrubbing Bubbles bottles. This is a concrete example of fans coming to the ballpark and making an impactful contribution to sustainability.”

SC Johnson has similar professional sports partnerships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Liverpool Football Club.

Today, only 13% of plastic packaging nationwide is recycled, and much of what is placed into mixed recycling bins is not recyclable at all, according to SC Johnson, which is a manufacturer of household cleaning supplies and other consumer chemicals.