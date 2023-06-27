Saz’s Hospitality Group plans to expand Walker’s Point events venue

A new outdoor patio and bar will be added to South Second in Walker’s Point, as part of plans by Milwaukee-based Saz’s Hospitality Group to expand its wedding and events venue later this summer.

Planned for a vacant lot directly north of the building, the 14,290-square-foot expansion includes a balcony overlooking the new outdoor space, which will increase total guest capacity at the venue from 275 to 300 for an indoor/outdoor cocktail reception. The patio alone will be able to accommodate 225 people for seated receptions.

The project, which also includes a 8,500-square-foot parking lot to be reserved for event guests, will break ground in late summer, with plans to be completed by 2024.

“We’re very excited to start this project,” said Casey Sazama-Schneck, partner at Saz’s Hospitality Group, in a news release. “We have seen so much potential in this space and are ready to transform it with these additions. It’s going to really elevate the event experience for our future clients and guests.”

South Second opened in 2016 at 838 S. 2nd St., kitty corner to Saz’s headquarters. The caterer purchased the 6,100-square-foot venue and the adjacent lot in 2021. The property was once owned by Federal Manufacturing Co.

Today, South Second is one of five exclusive catering venues that Saz’s operates, along with The George and Madcap Lounge, which opened in 2021 in Walker’s Point; Jan Serr Studio on the East Side, the Marcus Performing Arts Center downtown and Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee. Saz’s is also a preferred catering partner at more than 50 venue locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

“We’re very committed to investing in the Walker’s Point neighborhood and look forward to transforming the current vacant lot into something special and unique,” said Steve Sazama, founder of Saz’s Hospitality Group. “We believe in nothing but ‘The Finest’ for our guests, and 2024 holds a lot of excitement around what we have in store.”