Notable Women in Construction and Design: Sarah McDonald

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 12

12 Number of years with your current company/firm: 3

3 Undergrad degree/university: BS, Landscape Architecture, University of Wisconsin-Madison

BS, Landscape Architecture, University of Wisconsin-Madison Graduate degree/university: MS, Urban and Regional Planning, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Sarah McDonald leads landscape, architecture and planning efforts in Wisconsin for global design firm Stantec. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned an undergraduate degree in landscape architecture and a master’s degree in urban and regional planning.

She has led the development efforts on several notable projects throughout the state of Wisconsin including several local parks, The Shipyard brownfield redevelopment in Green Bay, East River Trail and Plaza in Green Bay, Main Street streetscape in Wisconsin Dells, and Mead Park master plan and splash pad in Wisconsin Rapids.

“Over the past decade, Sarah has been a lead designer in more than $30 million in total improvements that have created better living spaces in communities across Wisconsin,” said Kevin Kimmes, principal business development leader, Midwest at Stantec.

“Sarah’s approach to work is exemplary,” said Kimmes. “She understands the importance of getting feedback from numerous stakeholders and partners leading to the best design solution. I feel fortunate to get to work with her every day.”

McDonald serves as the Wisconsin Chapter president for the American Society of Landscape Architects and has advocated for legislation that supports improvements to water, transportation, parks and mitigating the impacts of climate change.