Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire concert booked for Summerfest grounds on eve of DNC

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater will host a Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire concert on the eve of the Democratic National Convention, the same day delegates will gather for a welcome party on the Summerfest grounds’ northern end.

The July 12 concert, part of Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire’s 2020 North American tour, will be ticketed and open to the public.

Also that day, the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee will host its official Delegate Welcome Party for the convention’s estimated 4,750 delegates and their families at the northern end of the 75-acre Henry Maier Festival Park. The convention will run July 13-16. The host committee has not unveiled details related to the timing or programming of the welcome party.

Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc. will have about a week-long break following its annual 11-day music festival to prepare for the large influx of visitors on July 12. Summerfest runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

The Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire concert bolsters the amphitheater’s growing lineup of non-Summerfest shows, including Hall & Oates on July 26, The Black Crowes on Aug. 22, Nickelback on Aug. 27, Maroon 5 on Aug. 30 and KISS on Sept. 15.

The American Family Insurance Amphitheater is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment. The project, which will be completed in time for Summerfest this year, will improve sightlines and accessibility, add food and beverage offerings, expand concourses with views of Milwaukee’s downtown and add restrooms.