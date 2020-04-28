San Diego developer acquires nearly 180 acres in Pleasant Prairie for residential development

San Diego-based developer Lansing Cos. has acquired just shy of 180 acres of farmland in Pleasant Prairie, and plans to develop it largely for a variety of residential uses.

The site is located south of 93rd Street and east of Green Bay Road (State Highway 31).

Greg Lansing, president and chief executive officer of Lansing Cos., said the company is still in the early stages of determining what exactly will be developed there. Even so, he said had a fairly good idea of what the end product will consist of.

“It’s very early to tell, but we’re looking at a mix of multiple residential uses in the project area,” Lansing said.

Specific uses could include single-family homes, senior apartment and townhouses and apartments. Lansing said his firm still hasn’t determined how many homes or dwelling units would be built.

A small portion, not more than one or two acres, could be set aside for commercial activity, Lansing said. It would be on the northern end of the site and would service the immediate area.

Lansing Cos. is also considering cleaning up a wooded area at the center of the site and installing walking trails there. Lastly, the local school district has expressed interest in a site on the eastern end of the property, said Lansing, though he did not elaborate further.

Even though the company is still working out specifics, Lansing said construction could commence there soon.

“There’s definitely a lot of interest with the builders and so forth,” he said, “So, we’d probably anticipate some construction within the next 12 months.”

The land, which was not all under the same ownership, was acquired by affiliates of Lansing Cos. in two separate transactions.

Lansing Cos. acquired a 105-acre portion for $2.15 million from Dabbs Family Realty LLC, according to state records. Lansing said his firm had also acquired a second 74-acre site.

The second portion of land was sold for $2.4 million, according to a flyer from the listing broker, Kenosha-based Pitts Bros. & Associates LLC. The transaction had not yet been posted by the state as of Tuesday morning.

Lansing Cos. is also working on a 28-acre town square-style development in Yorkville, and is looking to do projects in other communities such as Mount Pleasant.

Lansing said he was interested in developing real estate in the area due to the growth seen along the nearby Interstate 94 north-south corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago.

He pointed out new facilities and growing job opportunities for companies like Foxconn Technology Group, Uline and Amazon, all of which have a large presence in the area.

“There’s just a lot going on in the corridor, so it seems like it’s a good need for additional housing,” Lansing said.

