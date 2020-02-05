Sam Hunt to headline Summerfest

Will be joined by Kip Moore

Country singer Sam Hunt will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 26 during Summerfest.

Hunt will be joined by special guest Kip Moore.

It’s the eighth American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner announced so far for the 2020 festival. The lineup includes:

Justin Bieber on June 24

Luke Bryan on June 25

Sam Hunt on June 26

Chris Stapleton and special guest Sheryl Crow

Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1

Dave Matthews Band on July 2

Guns N’ Roses on July 4

Halsey on July 5

The festival runs June 24-28 and June 30-July 5.

In addition to the Summerfest shows, several other concerts have been booked this year for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, which is undergoing a $53 million redevelopment.