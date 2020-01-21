Nickelback, Hall & Oates to play American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Nickelback and Hall & Oates will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Henry Maier Festival Park as part of their North American summer tours.

Nickelback is set to take the Summerfest grounds’ main stage on Aug. 27. The band said it will play its 2005 album “All The Right Reasons” in its entirety in honor of the album’s 15th anniversary. Nickelback will be joined by Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.

Daryl Hall & John Oates will make their Milwaukee stop on July 26. The show will include special guests Squeeze and KT Tunstall.

Both shows will follow the grand opening of the newly upgraded amphitheater, which will be occur at the opening of Summerfest 2020. Work is currently underway on phase 2 of the $53 million project, which includes adding new concourses, restrooms, seats, additional hospitality areas and more food and beverage operations.

With the addition of the Nickelback and Hall & Oates shows, there are now five big-name performers that have been booked at the amphitheater for concerts in 2020 unrelated to Summerfest, including The Black Crowes on Aug. 22, Maroon 5 on Aug. 30 and KISS on Sept. 15.

Last year, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. entered a preferred promoter agreement with Madison-based Frank Productions Concerts to promote concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion.

Four shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater have been announced so far for Summerfest 2020: Justin Bieber on June 24, Luke Bryan on June 25, Ozzy Osbourne and special guest Marilyn Manson on July 1, and Halsey on July 5.