Saint Kate to reopen its guest rooms next week

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel will reopen its guest rooms on Thursday, Nov. 5, Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced Thursday.

The 219-room boutique hotel in downtown Milwaukee is the last of Marcus’ eight hotel properties to resume full operations since temporarily shutting down earlier this year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Kate’s ground floor, including the lobby area, lobby bar, Museum of Wisconsin Art’s gallery and Proof Pizza restaurant has been reopen since late July.

The property is themed heavily around art in all forms. It first opened in 2019, with works from 83 local and international artists on display, a black box theatre and a working artist-in-residence studio.

“Throughout major moments in our country’s history, the voices and works of contemporary artists have played critical roles in reflecting our nation’s consciousness. We need those voices now more than ever,” said Brandon Drusch, the hotel’s general manager. “We are thrilled to continue welcoming back the thinkers, creators, innovators, and seekers who have made Saint Kate special and to offer them an experience like no other.”

Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp., the parent company of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, has been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Having temporarily shut down all of its hotels, movie theaters and restaurants, total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was down 97% from the previous year. Hotel room revenue totaled $857,000 for the quarter, which was down from $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Marcus’ hotels, resorts, spas, golf courses and restaurants have all reopened with new safety protocols, it calls the ‘CleanCare Pledge,’ aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. It includes the use of new technology for low-to-no contact transactions, social distancing measures, personal protective equipment for employees and guests, and enhanced cleaning protocols that ‘go beyond’ industry standards and CDC guidelines, the company said.