Ground floor of Saint Kate to reopen July 31

Marcus Hotels & Resorts will begin reopening its downtown Milwaukee arts-themed hotel Saint Kate next week.

The hotel’s ground floor, including the lobby area, lobby bar, Museum of Wisconsin Art’s gallery and Proof Pizza restaurant will be open starting July 31. The bar will host live music performances on Friday and Saturday.

Marcus Hotels’ vice president of marketing Erin Levzow shared the news with reporters earlier this week during a walk-through of The Pfister Hotel, which reopened last month with a set of new safety protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Marcus temporarily shut down all eight of its hotel properties at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wisconsin in March. Saint Kate is among the last to reopen, along with the nearby Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Levzow also announced that Brandon Drusch, assistant general manager at The Pfister, has been named general manager of Saint Kate.

Marcus calls the new health and safety guidelines at its hotels, resorts, spas, golf courses and restaurant the ‘CleanCare Pledge.’ It includes the use of new technology for low-to-no contact transactions, social distancing measures, personal protective equipment for employees and guests, and enhanced cleaning protocols that ‘go beyond’ industry standards and CDC guidelines, the company said.