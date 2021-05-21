Safety4Her to open first brick and mortar location in Milwaukee

Safety product and apparel company Safety4Her Inc. will open its first location on West Capitol Drive next month in a shopping center on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

The startup makes safety clothing for women in the towing, trucking, trades and construction industries.

Melissa Gaglione launched Safety4her in 2018 to provide fashionable, high-visibility clothing to women in male-dominated industries. Gaglione, who worked in the towing industry for six years, says much of the safety clothing available today is one-size fits all.

Safety4Her products are mainly reflective vests sized for women and reflective leggings, which are high-waisted, anti-bacterial, water resistant and have multiple pockets.

Gaglione recently won a $10,000 cash prize on ‘Project Pitch It,’ WISN-TV Channel 12’s Shark Tank-style show were entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to investors.

The new 1,000 square-foot store, called Hi Viz Life Stylz, will offer Safety4Her branded products as well as other safety apparel brands for men, women and children. The store’s products include reflective vests, hardhats, safety gloves, safety googles and more.

Gaglione says she hopes to provide safety apparel to law enforcement, city workers, first responders and even runners in need of reflective gear.

“Safety is so important for people in those jobs,” Gaglione said. “My goal for the store is for it to be a one-stop shop for high-visibility clothing.”

The business will also print logos on any type of apparel in as little as 15 minutes, Gaglione said, adding that Safety4Her can service both one-piece safety apparel orders and bulk orders.

Hi Viz will hold its grand opening June 23rd at 6 p.m. The store, located at 9211 W. Capitol Dr., will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.