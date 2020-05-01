Notable LGBTQ Executives: Ryan Albrechtson

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Notable LGBTQ Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 6

6 Number of years with your current company/firm: 6

6 Undergrad degree/university: Carroll University, BS in Theatre & Arts Management

Ryan Albrechtson is the theatre and venue relations manager for Waukesha-based Marcus Promotions Inc., chairman of the Footlights.com People Choice Awards and producing artistic director for Outskirts Theatre Co.

For Marcus Promotions he oversees communications with more than 150 theatre clients in Milwaukee, Chicago, and Madison. At Outskirts Theatre Co., which he has led for more than 6 years, he manages a team of five employees to develop and produce a theatrical season of 3-5 shows per year.

“Ryan’s commitment to theatre and the arts in the Waukesha and Milwaukee communities is inspiring,” said Dyllan Brown, media coordinator for Outskirts Theatre. “Outskirts Theatre has grown over the past six years to become a well-known name by theatre goers, reviewers, and artists. Many of the productions Ryan decides to produce with the company have LGBT themes, and this work has brought a lot of discussions and thought-provoking art into our community.

“Ryan is an incredible leader, he leads his team with such passion and commitment. As a gay man, Ryan works to create a voice for all of the LGBT community through his work with Outskirts Theatre and with the many other organizations he works with.”