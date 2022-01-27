Roundy’s hiring for 300 e-commerce positions in Wisconsin

With online grocery shopping on the rise, Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. wants to hire 300 employees for e-commerce departments at Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin.

Roundy’s will host a hiring event at all of its 106 store locations on Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. With 60 of those stores located in the greater Milwaukee area, the hiring need is largely local. Management, full-time and part-time positions are available.

E-commerce associates are in-store positions that focus solely on the fulfillment of online grocery orders, which includes selecting and gathering items, assembling orders, processing payment, and delivering orders to customers at pick-up. The operation has become “a business within a business,” said James Hyland, vice president of communications and public affairs at Roundy’s. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roundy’s has seen a 400% increase in online sales statewide, said Hyland.

He cited national data that valued the online grocery market at $98 billion last year, representing 13% of annual grocery spending. That figure is expected to increase to about 20% by 2026.

To accommodate increased e-commerce activity, Roundy’s has repurposed portions of its stores – for example, utilizing former cafe space as a pick-up and delivery area.

“Obviously the pandemic has something to do with it, but there’s been a generational shift in the grocery business where millennials are now the number one customer and they’re big e-commerce users,” said Hyland.

Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co., and employs a total of 13,000 people in Wisconsin.

Interested applicants can find open positions, applications, registration, and additional details through Kroger’s website. Hired candidates can begin working in as little as three days.