Roundy’s commissary facility in Kenosha sold for $15.6 million

Thecommissary building at 5500 52Street in Kenosha has been sold to San Diego-basedfor $15.6 million, according to state records. The 117,000-square-foot building has been under the management of Cincinnati-basedsince 2015, when Kroger acquired Roundy’s. After the Roundy’s acquisition, the processing plant, now called RCK Foods, became one of Kroger’s 38 manufacturing plants across the nation. Realty Income Properties is real estate ownership company that uses net leasing, a pseudo ownership-style system, to maintain tenants in acquired properties. “Realty Income focuses on acquiring freestanding, single-unit properties leased to industry-leading operators under long-term, net lease agreements,” its website said. “Our retail properties are primarily leased to clients with a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business.” Roundy’s, a subsidiary of Kroger, operates more than 150 grocery stores under theandbrands in Wisconsin andin Illinois.