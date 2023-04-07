Roofed Right America acquired by private equity firm

Milwaukee-based commercial roofing contractor Roofed Right America has been acquired by Kansas City-based private equity firm Great Range Capital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roofed Right America, which has satellite locations in Texas and New Jersey, offers roofing solutions throughout the central and eastern United States. The company was founded in 2006 by chief executive officer Adam Brissman and chief operating officer Ricardo Herrera.

Brissman and Herrera will remain in their roles post-closing, alongside the rest of RRA’s management team, while also retaining significant ownership stakes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with GRC to execute upon our shared strategic vision for RRA,” Brissman said. “GRC’s successful history of supporting businesses as they scale into market leaders was attractive to us, and we’re excited to leverage their expertise and resources in our next phase of growth.”

“In addition to the resources GRC brings, we’re appreciative of the strong cultural fit between our organizations,” Herrera said. “We look forward to working together as we grow RRA in both existing and new markets, and via acquisitions.”